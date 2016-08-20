We’re hiring! Development Manager

Development Manager Position Description

Position Development Manager Reporting to Executive Director/co-CEO Salary range Available on request Position type 0.6 – 0.7 EFT (3 – 3.5 days/week); negotiable with the preferred candidate. Contract start date and length Commence in late January 2022 for an initial 12-month contract with a view to renewal; 4-month probation period. Entitlements and special conditions Standard superannuation, work cover and leave conditions apply. Occasional out of hours work should be expected. Polyglot operates a time in lieu system.



About Polyglot

Polyglot Theatre is a world-renowned contemporary theatre company based in Melbourne making exceptional arts experiences for children and families. Our artistic and philosophical approach of child-centred practice has earned us a strong reputation at home and abroad as a leader in the Theatre for Young Audiences sector, celebrated for creating distinctive, participatory works that are playful and conceptually rigorous. The Polyglot team comprises ten full and part-time staff, alongside many contract artists, creatives and production staff.

Polyglot is committed to building workplace diversity across all levels of our organisation, and to increasing the accessibility and inclusivity of our practice. We particularly encourage applications from First Nations people, people with disability, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and people who identify as LGBTQIA+. If you require this Position Description in another format or would like to submit your application in another format, please get in touch.

Position Overview

Reporting to the Executive Director/co-CEO, this position has primary responsibility for delivering the company’s fundraising strategy and securing income from individual donors, trusts and foundations and corporate partners. The role works closely with Polyglot’s Executive team and Board to support the company’s strategic vision.

To thrive in this role, you’ll be a great communicator with excellent written and verbal skills, as well as being highly organised with outstanding attention to detail.

Polyglot offers strong opportunities for learning and professional development. This position may suit an experienced arts manager looking to hone specialist skills in fundraising, or a mid-career professional with some experience within a larger fundraising team.

The Development Manager:

Stewards individual donors through fundraising campaigns and Polyglot’s Circle donor program, servicing the existing donor base and developing strategies to engage new donors.

Secures philanthropic income from trusts and foundations – researching opportunities, writing applications, and maintaining close relationships with key staff and trustees.

Plays an active role in the development of Polyglot’s strategic direction, particularly in relation to partnership opportunities and income diversification.

Represents the company to key stakeholders within the arts and philanthropic sectors, including to current and potential donors, corporate partners, trust and foundations, and at conferences and industry events.

Values

In common with the entire Polyglot team, the Development Coordinator is expected to:

Work with respect, resourcefulness and a spirit of genuine collaboration.

Champion positivity, possibility and innovation.

Work ethically, honestly and always in Polyglot’s best interests.

Uphold Polyglot’s sustainability values by using resources efficiently.

Areas Of Responsibility

Private Giving and Philanthropy

Develop, deliver and review Polyglot’s private giving strategy and philanthropy in collaboration with the Executive Director, in line with the organisation’s strategic plan, to achieve agreed annual targets.

Cultivate and manage a portfolio of current and prospective donors and ensure a high level of donor stewardship.

Manage and build Polyglot’s Circle donor program.

Manage and implement giving campaigns, working closely with the Executive Director to develop strategic approaches and with the Marketing Manager to deliver the campaigns.

Research, write and acquit philanthropic grant submissions, in collaboration with the Executive team and other staff as required.

Devise, manage and deliver Development events, with the support of Polyglot or casual staff.

Business Partnerships

Develop, deliver and review Polyglot’s partnership strategy, in line with the organisation’s strategic plan.

Generate revenue and in-kind support for Polyglot by identifying and approaching potential corporate partners and managing existing partnership relationships.

Manage all aspects of business partnerships – including contracts, servicing, evaluation and reporting and ensure a high level of sponsor stewardship.

Networks and Relationships

Proactively build and strengthen relationships with personnel from key trusts and foundations, corporate partners, with individual donors and industry peers.

Represent the company to key stakeholders as required, including through attendance at conferences and other industry events and through relationships with organisations including Creative Partnerships Australia and Philanthropy Australia.

Further engage all members of the Board in philanthropic activity and advocacy.

Maintain Polyglot’s CRM to track and record contacts and maintain information on current and prospective donors and grants.

Organisation

Take a proactive role in developing and strengthening Polyglot processes.

Participate collaboratively in staff meetings, strategic planning and evaluation processes.

Seek professional development opportunities.

Undertake other duties from time to time as directed by the Executive Director, Artistic Director or Business Manager.

Workplace Health and Safety and Risk Management

Uphold the company’s Workplace Health and Safety, Child Safety and COVID-Safe policies by maintaining a safe working environment and procedures that comply with legislation.

Maintain a current Working with Children Check.

Selection Criteria

Essential:

Highly developed written and verbal communication skills, and the ability to deal confidently with a broad range of stakeholders.

Ability to self-manage a complex workload using outstanding organisational and time management techniques with meticulous attention to detail.

Knowledge of Australian cultural and philanthropic contexts, trends and networks.

Strong digital skills, including in Microsoft Office and CRM software (preferably Salesforce)

Desirable:

Experience in developing and coordinating successful private giving campaigns and donor programs.

Experience securing and managing grants from philanthropic trusts and foundations and/or from government funding avenues.

Polyglot is a Child Safe organisation and the Development Manager must have, or be able to obtain, a Working With Children Check. Polyglot’s Child Safe Policy is available here:

polyglot.org.au/about-us/child-safe-policy

Please note, this position requires the successful candidate to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in line with government regulations.

To Apply

Please forward a cover letter that responds to each of the key selection criteria (no more than 2 pages) and a resume that includes the contact details of two referees as a single PDF to kath@polyglot.org.au by 10am, Wednesday 12 January 2022. Applications will be treated in confidence, and interviews will take place on Thursday 20 and Friday 21 January.

Enquiries about the role can be directed to Kath Fyffe on 0414 357 557 or kath@polyglot.org.au

Interviews may be conducted during the application period, so applicants are encouraged to submit early.

